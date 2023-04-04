Leriche, Mary L. Albany, Mo. Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Leriche, Mary L. Albany, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary L. LericheALBANY, Mo. - Mary Lou Leriche, 82, of Albany, Missouri, passed away April 1, 2023.Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Albany.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the chapel.Memorial Contributions: Every Step Hospice of Mt. Ayr, Iowa or Lone Star Cemetery in care of Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Leriche, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 4, 2023 Late Notices, March 31, 2023 Late Notices, March 30, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesVehicle strikes I-29 sign, sends three to hospitalLocal TikTok star going on tourAdams, Coon receive new school district postsFiber wars come to St. JosephMan ejected from motorcycle in Sunday crashOne person hospitalized after Belt and Mitchell crashOpen burning, Clean Sweep start SaturdayAll-City Basketball teams announced FridayTwo killed in crash in Caldwell CountySt. Joseph youth basketball team wins state tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.