SAVANNAH, Mo. - Russell "Russ" Dale LeRette passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, in Savannah, Missouri, at the age of 70.

Russell was born on March 22, 1950, in Atlantic, Iowa, to Dick and Ethel Mae LeRette. He graduated in 1968 from South Harrison High in Bethany, Missouri, and later attended classes at Missouri Western State College in St. Joseph.

Russell married his best friend, Debbie, in 1974. He began working for Blueside Tannery in 1983 where he remained until retirement. Russell enjoyed spending time with his family, walking, and watching football.

Russell is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah (ne;e Langlais); daughters, Trisha, Tracy Gerstner (Matthew); son, Bryan (Emily); two brothers and one sister, Jim (Sherry), Roger, and Janie; six grandchildren, Madison, Andrew, Chance, Ella, Elena and Charles; as well as numerous other family and friends.

A private ceremony for immediate family members only will be held Saturday, November 21st at Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph at 10:30 a.m. A graveside interment will immediately follow for those who wish to attend. Masks and 6-feet social distancing are strictly required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation online at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate.

Arrangements under the directions of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Online guestbook and obituary at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.