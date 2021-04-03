LeRette, Russell D. 1950-2020 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Russell "Russ" Dale LeRette passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, in Savannah, Missouri, at the age of 70.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 10, at Mount Olivet Cemetery's Horigan Chapel in St. Joseph at 11 a.m. A graveside interment and offsite funeral reception will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that donations be made to your local Alzheimer's Association chapter.

Masks are strongly encouraged. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.