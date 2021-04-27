GALLATIN, Mo. - John Keene Leopard, age 95, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed from this life on Friday evening, April 23, 2021, at Livingston Manor Care Center in Chillicothe.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1925, the son of Dean H. and Luzelle Leopard in Gallatin, where he grew up and later graduated in 1943. John was a great musician and athlete while in school, playing the trombone and starting on the Bulldog basketball team.

After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy in 1944. John served in the South Pacific as an Armed Guard aboard the M. V. China tanker and as a Signalman aboard the U.S.S. Sage mine sweeper. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

On Oct. 21, 1947, John was united in marriage to Harriet Noll, of Jamesport. They became the parents of three sons. He resided in Gallatin for most of their 72 years of marriage, except when they lived in Unionville, Missouri, from 1969 to 1976.

John attended undergraduate school at Kirksville State Teacher's College followed by Law School at the University of Kentucky. He became the fourth generation Leopard to become a lawyer and returned to Gallatin to practice law with his father at the Leopard & Leopard Law Office. He was elected and served as Prosecuting Attorney for Daviess County from 1958 to 1970 and later in Putnam County. He retired from his practice in 2001.

During his retirement, he was able to revisit his love of music, owning and playing the tenor saxophone, euphonium, baritone and trombone. In addition, he spent many enjoyable hours re-learning the piano eventually being the pianist for the Presbyterian Church in Gallatin.

Mr. Leopard was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Harriet; and his sister, Mary Alice McDonald.

Survivors include: son, Lynn (Marsha) Leopard, of Chillicothe, Missouri; son, Ellis Leopard, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; son, Craig (Mary) Leopard, of Maryland Heights, Missouri; grandchildren: Matthew (Katie) Leopard of Des Moines, Iowa, Nathan (Jen) Leopard, of State College, Pennsylvania, Hayley (Tom) Brockman of Smithville, Missouri; great-grandchildren: Jonas Leopard, Caroline and Jack Leopard, and Barrett Brockman. Other extended family members also survive.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Stith Funeral Home followed by graveside services at 11 a.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. The family respectfully asks that you wear a mask to the visitation.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 30, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Hillcrest Cemetery, in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin, MO (660) 663-2117.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.