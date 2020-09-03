CAMERON, Mo. - Robert Anthony Leonardo, 65, passed away Aug. 31, 2020. Robert was born Aug. 11, 1955 to John A. and Betty (Herbert) Leonardo.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and was a registered nurse.

Robert was preceded in death by, his mother, Betty and stepmother, Beth.

He is survived by: his father, John Leonardo of Cameron; two sisters, Tessie (Max) Hanson, Clay Center, Kansas, Angelina (Bob) Bassett, Cameron; two brothers, Vincent Leonardo (Michael Robie), Kansas City, Missouri, Tony (Jo) Leonardo, Liberty, Missouri; four children, Carrie, Amy, Jeffrey, Kevin; three stepchildren, Wendy, John, Heather; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday Sept. 3, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial following service at Graceland Cemetery, Cameron.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.