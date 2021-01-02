Leonard, Ruth Ann 1942-2020

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - Ruth Ann Leonard, 78, Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

She was born Jan. 31, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Dock and Burmah Bibb.

Ruth enjoyed traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ronald and Donald Bibb.

Survivors include special friends, Jason Stalinski (Christine); her beloved cats, Baby and Sweetie.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 3 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.