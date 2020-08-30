Leonard, Dennis 1948-2020

Dennis Leonard

CLARSKDALE, Mo. - Dennis Leonard, age 72, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, at his home in Clarksdale. He was surrounded by his closest family and friends.

He was born on May 20, 1948, in Clarksdale, to Lloyd and Martha Leonard.

Dennis graduated from Maysville high school and graduated from Moeler barber school in Kansas City, Missouri.

He went on to become the owner of The New Desari Lounge and Dennis's barber shop, in St. Joseph.

Some of his friends knew him as "Big L" while family knew him as "Big Grandpa", due to his enormous stature.

With a heart the size of his stature, he was loved by many and always said what was on his mind, whether anyone wanted to hear it or not.

He was a knowledgeable and hardworking man that loved his family dearly.

He admired the winged creatures of the world and was fond of the idea of soaring with the eagles.

He was committed to always standing strong for what he believed in and he encouraged others to do the same.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, Lloyd and Martha Leonard; grandson, Dakota Lopez; mother-in-law, Jeanne Hanson.

He is survived by: his sister, Cathy Sprague (Leonard); wife, Cindy Leonard; children: Pennie Ellis (Chris), Ryan Leonard (Andrea), Desiree Lopez (Bonnie) and David Lopez, Jr.; grandchildren: Markie Mitchell (Mark), Kaine Fleshman, Noah Fleshman (Hannah), Kylie Villanueva (Lester), Vincent Leonard (Ava), Madison Sowell, Matya Babcock and David Lopez III; great-grandchildren: Parker, Olivia, Kalaya, Emma and Rhyker; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is taking donations for final expenses, through Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri, or through facebook fundraiser.

All friends and family are invited to enjoy a potluck dinner full of stories at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Hyde Park in St. Joseph.

online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.