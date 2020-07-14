Lemon, Wayne W. 1942-2020

Wayne Walter Lemon, St. Joseph, passed away in his home April 9, 2020 at 77 after a long battle with cancer.

Wayne was born to John and Blanche (Tenney) Lemon on November 19, 1942 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Wayne and his family moved to St. Joseph when Wayne was three. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1960. He attended St. Joseph Junior College.

In the 1960's he started in the lumber business working for Garfield Lumber and later South Park Lumber. During this time he drew over 1200 house plans and a few of commercial buildings that were built in and around St. Joseph.

Wayne and his wife, Connie, were married on April 8, 1975 and enjoyed 45 years of marriage. They loved doing "everything" together whether it was traveling to all 50 states, doing home projects or hanging out with friends and family.

In 1984 he started G&L Millwork, now known as Blue Tree Casework, which grew and eventually moved into the old Sears building on 22nd and Messanie.

Wayne was best known for his amazing saxophone playing. He had a great love of sharing his music in numerous bands, at church and other venues that spanned over sixty years.

In 1995 he was named "20 Who Count" in St. Joseph. He served as a past board member of UCP, the Red Cross and on the executive committee for the Architectural Woodwork Institute.

His love for the Lord was nurtured through Brookdale Church, where he was a member for 40 years. He served as an Elder and participated in several mission trips as far away as Guatemala and Africa. He loved sharing his faith with the younger generation while being a Young Life leader at Central and Lafayette high schools.

It was often said of Wayne that he was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. He had a warm, genuine and contagious smile. He will be missed beyond measure by his family and friends.

Wayne is survived by his wife; children; Cody (Kevin) Comeau, Corey L. (Caitlin) Lemon and Cari Lemon; grandchildren; Anna (John) Neiderhouse, Amanda Comeau, Andrea Comeau, James Comeau, Amber (Austin) Haynes, Jordan (Amanda) Lemon, Alex (Bri) Lemon, Russel Lemon, Morgan (Nisha McIntyre) Lemon, Mason (Holly) Boatwright and Marissa Boatwright; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Jim) McMillian and Janice Crowe; children of the heart Carri Wiley, Corey W. Lemon and Cammi Burney; many nieces and nephews, cousins and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Lemon.

Memorial donations in his name may be given to Young Life of St. Joseph, 2329 South 22 Street, Suite 102, St. Joseph, MO. 64503.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 17, 2020 7 p.m. at Brookdale Church, St. Joseph.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.