Lemon, Gary B. 1942-2020

COUNTRY CLUB VILLAGE, Mo. - Gary Blaine Lemon, 78, of Country Club Village, formerly of Skidmore, Missouri, died on Sept. 23, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Gary was born Sept. 24, 1942. in St. Joseph, the son of the late Frank "Sandy" Stuart and Doris Verlene (Bender) Lemon.

Gary was a graduate of Skidmore High School class of 1960. He then attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri, and received a BS in Math and Insurance at Rockhurst College, Kansas City.

He was united in marriage to Jeanene Wingate, March 25, 1972, in Pretty Prairie, Kansas.

Gary was always very active in the communities where he lived. He enjoyed farming having both rowcrops and livestock. He was Vice-President of the former American Bank, Skidmore and the US Bank in Maryville, Gary also was an insurance underwriter manager for Commercial Union and Aetna insurance companies.

Gary served on the Board of Education for the Nodaway Holt School District, serving two terms as President. Later he worked as a custodian for Nodaway Holt School District before retiring. Other board memberships included the Skidmore Housing Board, Burr Oak Cemetery Board, Lion's Club and United Methodist Church, Skidmore.

Gary enjoyed wood carvings making many scenes out of native cedar from the farm. They were known as the GarLem carvings. Gary was also a very talented musician and versitile at playing many instruments. He was also a member of the Clements Brothers Band.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Josh and Joseph Lemon; and a brother Paul S. Lemon.

Survivors include: wife, Jeanene, of the home, Country Club Village; three sons, Jeffrey B. Lemon, Maryville, Todd S. and Beth Lemon, Skidmore, Michael L. Lemon, Kansas City, Missouri; one grandson, Derek S. and Katlyn Lemon, Ankeny, Iowa.

Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Service 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial following service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Burr Oak Cemetery or The United Methodist Church, both of Skidmore.

The family requests social distancing be observed and masks worn please.

