CHILLICOTHE, MO. - Betty June Lemon, 86, of Chillicothe passed away Thursday June 18, 2020 at Morning Side Center under the care of St. Luke's Hospice.

Betty was born October 5, 1933 to parents Glen Russell and Georgia Irene (Gordon) Cox. Betty was a 1951 graduate of Mooresville High School and graduate of Chillicothe Business College.

Before retiring Betty was a secretary/bookkeeper at various businesses in the Chillicothe area.

Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church of Chillicothe.

Betty was united in marriage to Jerry Lemon in 1955. He preceded her in death in October 2018.

Betty is survived by her son Ron Lemon and wife Ruth Ann of Kansas City, Missouri, and daughter Lynn Johnson of Chillicothe. Four grandchildren, Courtney Miller and husband Dustin of Kansas City; Chris Cunningham of Chillicothe; Brooke Burr and husband Michael of Kansas City; Brandon Johnson and wife Dakota of Chillicothe; five great grandchildren, Michael Elijah, Mason, Olivia, Braydon and Tristan. Two sisters, Barbara Cox of Chillicothe, Beverly Steiner of Texas; brother, Bob Cox and wife Polly of Colorado. 11 nieces and nephews, 21 great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, two brothers Larry Cox and Bill Cox.

Memorials in honor of Betty may be made to Operation Help and can be left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

A visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, followed by memorial services at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.