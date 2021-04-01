Linda Lemley 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born May 14, 1960, in Wuerzburg, Germany. She attended Helen Davis School.

Linda was preceded in death by father, Marvin Eugene Lemley.

Survivors include sister, Barbara Merritt of St. Joseph.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.