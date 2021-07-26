CLARKSDALE, Mo. -Kim F. Leininger, 50, Clarksdale, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021.
She was born Oct. 24, 1970, in St. Joseph, to Dennis and Linda (Boyer) Mendoza.
Kim earned her master's degree in social work from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She worked as director of a group home for developmentally disabled adults, then later as a social worker for Mosaic Hospice, for almost 20 years.
She married Tom Leininger on Sept. 17, 1994. He survives of the home.
Kim was a huge Mizzou and Chiefs fan, never missing a game. She loved her family, her work and her Siberian Husky, Bentley.
She was a very giving, caring person, who always put everyone else first. Kim's supervisor at Mosaic said, "She was a great pa tient advocate for her patients and her nurses. She was compassionate and caring, but could be hard-nosed when she needed to be. She was well respected by all of her colleagues and supervisors alike."
She was preceded in death by her brother, Matthew Mendoza, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Survivors include: husband, Tom; daughters, Sarah and Samantha Leininger; mother and stepfather, Linda and Bobby Bromley; father, Dennis Mendoza; siblings: Megan Augustine (Travis), Dennis Mendoza (Gretchen Trafton), Amy, Jason and Brian Mendoza; stepbrother, Nathan Bromley; father- and mother-in-law, Roger and Pat Leininger; numerous extended family members, friends and co-workers; and her beloved dog, Sir Bentley Blue.
Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family requires masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mosaic Hospice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
