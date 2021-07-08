Leonard Louie Leimbach, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away July 3, 2021.
He was born on May 7, 1936, in Clinton County, Missouri, to John and Irma Leimbach. Leonard grew up on a farm where he was raised as one of nine brothers and sisters.
He attended Plattsburg High School and was very active in sports before enlisting in the Air Force where he served from 1956 to 1960 and was stationed in Korea and Forth Worth.
Leonard then married Glenda Roy on Jan., 23, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas. They then started a family with oldest daughter, Vicki, son, John, and youngest daughter, Karen.
He started a career in electronics working at General Dynamics in Fort Worth, on Atlas missiles in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Space Program in Decatur, Alabama, and Bell Helicopter in Texas before ultimately joining TWA. Leonard retired from TWA after 34 years in 1996.
Leonard enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, playing cards and being an avid and accomplished golfer. Above all, he cherished his 61 years married to the love of his life Glenda and spending time with his family and was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda; children, Vicki (Greg) Finch, John (Michelle) Leimbach, Karen (Curtis) Coble; grandchildren, Jamie (Matt) Svoboda, Derek Bloxom, Phillip Leimbach, Cole (Carsyn) Leimbach, Kasey Coble, Kylee (Brandon) Ward, Courtney Coble; great-grandchildren, Evelynne, Margaret and Leonard Svoboda, Campbell Ward and McCoy Leimbach.
Siblings include: Robert Leimbach, JC Leimbach, Carrie Psyhogios, Helen Zech, Barbara (Ed) Coon, David (Diane) Leimbach, Donna Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceeded in death by his parents, John and Irma Leimbach, and brother, Charles Leimbach.
Visitation and Memorial services were held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Inurnment with military honors at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Duncan Hills Golf Course in Savannah, Missouri, in Leonard's honor. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
