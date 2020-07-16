Lehman, Todd P. 1967-2020

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Todd P. Lehman, 52, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Todd was born on August 11, 1967 in St. Joseph. His parents were Dr. Philip and Glenna Lehman.

In his youth Todd enjoyed basketball, hockey, music, theatre and competitive math.

He graduated from Central High School, class of 1985. He then attended Missouri Western State College where he studied Computer Science. He was active in theatre and music and was a member of both Alpha Psi Omega and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia fraternities.

He worked as a Senior Applications Developer for Mind Active in St. Charles.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Philip Lehman and step-father, Norman Burmont.

Surviving family members include mother, Glenna Burmont; Sister, Amy (Dennis) Arnold; Nephews Kurt and Nick (Tiffani); two grand nephews, pair of aunts and uncles and 10 cousins.

Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 301 N 7th St, St. Joseph, Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Church policy requires masks and social distancing. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.