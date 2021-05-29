Lehman, Sharon J. 1938-2021 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. -Sharon J. Lehman, 83, of Wathena, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Highland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Sharon was born on May 21, 1938, to Vea Allen and Izola (Rauch) Arnold.
She worked in Home Health Care.
Sharon was preceded in death by: her husband, Joseph Lehman; son, Randy Hoffman; and sisters and brothers.
Survivors: Royce Hoffman, Union Star, Missouri; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Gilpatrick, Overland Park, Kansas; brother, Carl Arnold, Wathena; numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon's wishes were to be cremated, with no scheduled visitation or services.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
