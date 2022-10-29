Leffler, Cassie 1986-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cassie Leffler, 36, St. Joseph, assed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.She was born March 1, 1986, in St. Joseph, to Ricky M. Leffler and Susan Lynn (Phillips) Mortimore.Survivors include her children, Nathaniel, Destanie, Payton, and Kameron Kropp; parents, Ricky Leffler and Susan Mortimore; and siblings, Jessica, Sara, Emily, Josiah and Jacob.Celebration of Life 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Mollus Hall, 302 Illinois Ave., St. Joseph.Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Payton Susan Mortimore Nathaniel Ricky M. Leffler Christianity Cremation Josiah Jessica × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 29, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 28, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 27, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesAlleged Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theoriesAnother fire station is up for saleVacant lot at 36th and Mitchell to see updates in 2023New bike shop set to open doors in upcoming weeksSJSD: 'Safety is of utmost importance' after ex-counselor's convictionWoman shares her domestic violence story in new documentaryMan dies after Friday afternoon crashConcerns for Brittany Village tenants rise as temperatures dropVariety of Halloween events for adults plannedWin or go home: Teams face off in first week of postseason
