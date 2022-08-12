Marvin Lloyd Leeson, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 15, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Carl and Anna (Gill) Leeson. Lloyd left high school to work on the family farm.
Marvin Lloyd Leeson, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 15, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Carl and Anna (Gill) Leeson. Lloyd left high school to work on the family farm.
Lloyd married Doris Carpenter on Nov. 27, 1951. Theirs was a true love story that started when she was a senior in high school and lasted through 70 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 2021.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, reaching the rank of Cpl. After the military service, he worked for his father's tree service.
Lloyd began a career as a healthy truck driver for Consolidated Freightways in 1967, retiring after 26 years and two million-plus miles of accident-free driving.
Deeply rooted in his faith, Lloyd was a longtime member and generous supporter of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Lloyd loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents; and siblings, Betty Mollus, Robert Leeson, and Dannie Leeson.
He is survived by his children, Cathie Marshall, Sandra Bibb (Henry), Michael Leeson (Carol), and Cheryl Wormington; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church, the VFW, or American Legion Post 359. The family requests that guests at both the visitation and service follow Covid protocol and wear proper fitting masks.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.