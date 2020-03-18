Leeson, Dannie 1941-2020

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. -Dannie Leeson, 78, Moose Lake, died Friday, March 6, 2020, in Essentia-St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1941, in St. Joseph, to Carl George Leeson and Anna Ruth (Gill) Leeson.

Dannie was an Army Veteran.

He worked as an over the road truck driver through the years and later lived in New Mexico, where he worked security on the US/Mexican Border.

On Nov. 28, 2015, Dannie met Jeanette Mundell, and they lived in Moose Lake, where he truly felt it was the home he loved.

He loved anything outdoors, and especially loved scuba diving, hunting, fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by: his sister, Betty Mollus; and brother, Robert Leeson.

Dannie will be lovingly remembered by: his life partner, Jeanette Mundell; son, Peter (Heidi) Leeson; daughter, Heather (Brandon) Bontjes; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd (Doris) Leeson; numerous nieces and nephews; and Jeanette's family: Sue (Mike) Jurek, Vincent (Brenda) Mundell, Dale (Tom) Gould, Jana Mundell, Lonnie (Angie) Mundell and John Mundell; and numerous grandchildren that loved Dannie.

Family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.