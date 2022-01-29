Lee, Michael T. 1949-2022 San Luis Obispo, Calif.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Michael Thomas Lee, 72, passed away in his home in San Luis Obispo, California, on Jan. 14, 2022.
Michael was born on May 25, 1949, in California. Raised by his grandparents on Catalina Island in California. He served in the U..S Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a man of faith, heavily involved in his church, Central Coast Worship Center. His greatest passion was singing, writing music, and playing his guitar, as well as many other instruments. He spent his retirement years singing and performing at local parks and outside shops near the San Luis Obispo area. He also enjoyed biking and visiting Pismo Beach. He had a heart for the homeless and for ministering the love of Christ to people whom he met, doing what he could to help them.
He was survived by his children, Corlie, Abby, Mary, Ben; and son-in-law Michael; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; as well as his siblings, Eddie, Donald, Cathy, Nancy, Dianne, Caroline; and sister-in-law, Gloria.
Although he lived miles away from friends and family in Missouri, he stayed in touch via telephone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He has requested crematory services and a celebration of life be held in his name. A private celebration of life service will be held in California for his family and close friends on May 25, 2022, his birthday, to commemorate his life.
Condolences may be sent to 2991 SE Seymour Rd, Saint Joseph, MO 64507. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
