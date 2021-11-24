Nancy Lee-McQuillan, 60, St. Joseph, passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
On May 11, 1961, she was born to Donald and Garra (West) Fisher in Joplin, Missouri.
Nancy married William Robert McQuillan on Nov. 20, 2010. He precedes her in death.
She was a Primitive Baptist and a River Chix Breast Cancer survivor. She is the brightest light and mother to us all.
Survivors include Shelby Schnitker and Sasha Lee "Shaun Hoover, son-in-law", Colin McQuillan; grandchildren, Ronin Gasper and Meyer McQuillan; brother, Casey Davis; mother, Garra Coffman; father, Donald Fisher.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
