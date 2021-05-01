DeShon "Junior" Michael Lee Jr. 4, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Childrens Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Aug. 12, 2016, in St. Joseph. He is survived by his father, Deshon Michael (Hannah) Lee Sr., Missouri; mother, Briana (Roger) Nagle; brother, Camden Wayne Pittsenbarger; paternal grandfather, William "Willy" Lee; paternal grandmother, Rosemary Barnett; paternal grandmother; Christina (Richard) Phelps, paternal great- grandmother, Angie, paternal great-grandparents, Thresa (Stanley) Smallwood; maternal grandfather; Larry (Tina Hicks) Nagle; maternal grandmother, Heather (Doug) Plowman; maternal great grandmother, Katherine Currier; aunts, Mariah Blackman, Deejay Mclaury, Amber Nagle, and Kayla Gonzalez.
Funeral services: 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Stephen Hansen officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the DeShon Junior Lee memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.