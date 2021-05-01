DeShon "Junior" Michael Lee Jr. 4, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Childrens Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Aug. 12, 2016, in St. Joseph. He is survived by his father, Deshon Michael (Hannah) Lee Sr., Missouri; mother, Briana (Roger) Nagle; brother, Camden Wayne Pittsenbarger; paternal grandfather, William "Willy" Lee; paternal grandmother, Rosemary Barnett; paternal grandmother; Christina (Richard) Phelps, paternal great- grandmother, Angie, paternal great-grandparents, Thresa (Stanley) Smallwood; maternal grandfather; Larry (Tina Hicks) Nagle; maternal grandmother, Heather (Doug) Plowman; maternal great grandmother, Katherine Currier; aunts, Mariah Blackman, Deejay Mclaury, Amber Nagle, and Kayla Gonzalez.

Funeral services: 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Stephen Hansen officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the DeShon Junior Lee memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.