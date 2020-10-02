Lee, John C. 1945-2020

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. - John "Jack" D. Lee, age 75, of Knob Noster, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Jack was born June 30, 1945, in Gower, Missouri, the son of Albert and Bernedine (Thompson) Lee.

On Feb. 29, 1992, he was united in marriage to Jackie Ingram in Knob Noster. Jack served in the United States Air Force for four years and was a concrete finisher by trade, He was a member of the Operative Plasterers' & Cement Masons' Local Union 518 for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie, of Knob Noster; three sons, Tom Bashrum, of Knob Noster, Waylan Bashrum of Sedalia, Missouri, and Larry Potts Jr. of Warrensburg; a daughter, Nicole Hoffman of Gower; ten grandsons; Jonathan Neubauer of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dallas Bashrum and Peter Barlow of Knob Noster, Tyler Potts and Nicholas Potts of Warrensburg, Sage Bashrum, Neven Debates and Leum Bashrum all of Sedalia, Colton Lee and Walker Lee of Gower; two granddaughters, Angel Potts, of Rogers, Arkansas, and Mariah Potts of Warrensburg; along with numerous great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Knob Noster Cemetery under the direction of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.