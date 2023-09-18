Lee, Harlon 1975-2023 Bethany, Mo. Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Lee, Harlon 1975-2023 Bethany, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BETHANY, Mo. - Harlon Lee, 47, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.He was born on Dec. 31, 1975, to Gregory A. and Sadie L. (Cooper) Lee.Harlon enjoyed working on electronics, surfing the internet and watching movies. He was an animal lover; he was especially fond of cats.He was preceded in death by his mother, and his brother, Richard Lee.Survivors include his children, Harlon Jr. and Gracie Lenore, and significant other, Megan Schneider.Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Internet Ethnology Christianity × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept. 19, 2023 Late Notices, Sept. 18, 2023 Late Notices, Sept. 15, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesCity settles SJPD discrimination lawsuitCrews battle fire near Gower gas stationRestaurant inspections for August 2023Man accused in July Lake of the Ozarks boat crash booked into jail, posts $100,000 bondWeek 4 HS football final scores: Central goes 4-0, Savannah shuts out LafayetteCandidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videosCrews battle Monday firesSouth Side Fall Festival bringing weekend of family funThree people injured in Saturday collisionLocal national merit semifinalists named
