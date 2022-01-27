David Edward Lee, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
He was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Dewayne and Lucille (Collier) Lee. He graduated from Rancho Alamitos High School, Garden Grove, California.
He married Donna Mae Moore on Jan. 23, 1971. They had two children during the marriage and later divorced in 1991.
David worked in maintenance at Blueside/Prime Tanning for 30 years.
He always enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles and going to car shows.
He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Kathryn (Lee) Mickelson.
Survivors include his children, David Edward Lee II and Jessica Lucille (Lee) Woods; grandchildren, Jazmin Mae Lee, Dawson Edward Lee, Braylee Michael Woods, and Paige Madison Woods; great-grandson, Carter Edward Lee; brother, Danny Lee; and longtime companion, Cheryl Shaw.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.