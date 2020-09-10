WINSTON, Mo. - Carmen Lorraine Lee, 87, Winston, Missouri, passed away at her home on Sept. 6, 2020. Carmen was raised in Altamont, Missouri, and lived in Daviess County her entire life.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1933, in St. Joseph, to Frances and Byrda (Wathen) Bassett. She graduated from the Gallatin, Missouri, high school in 1950. Carmen married Benjamin B. "Ben" Lee on Oct. 15, 1950, in Gallatin at the United Methodist Church.

Carmen was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her birth mother, Byrda; her parents, Frances and Ruby Bassett; and two brothers, George and Randall Bassett.

Survivors: husband, Ben, of the home; son, Steve (Brenda) Lee, Weatherby, Missouri; daughter, Julie (Faron) Keeter, Weatherby; six grandchildren, Jared Lee, Bryan Lee, Ethan (Keshia) Clark, Kaitlyn (Matthew) Hardman, Zakary Clark, and Megan Thrash; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Deloris Reed, Texas.

A family service will be held at a later date.

Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, MO.

Donations may be made in Carmen's memory to Three Rivers Hospice, Cameron, Missouri.

Online obituary and guest book available at www.bramfuneralservices.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.