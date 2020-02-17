Barbara J. Lee, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

She was born Aug. 14, 1947, to Robert and Eva (Ferguson) Pittsenbarger.

Barbara married Lonnie Lee Dec. 18, 1965; he preceded her in death in 2016.

She was a home maker.

"Barb & Lonnie, best of friends

Always together through thick & thin,

Blessed to find each other.

A dear faithful wife & husband.

Their lives filled with laughter.

Sharing days of sorrow & joy

Holding hands forever, while walking through the years together"

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Survivors include: godson, Todd Crouse (Kelley); their children, Cameron and Aaron; Goddaughter, Sheelah Lyle (Glade); and their children, Amanda Grier (Kurt) Kody and Sydney Lyle; and cousins.

Inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.