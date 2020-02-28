WHITE CLOUD, Kan. -Katherine Mae (Overfield) Lear, of rural White Cloud, died Feb. 26, 2020, at The Pines South, in Hiawatha, Kansas.

She was born to Verner and Rose (Gladhart) Overfield, on May 3, 1923, on a farm in Irving Township, Brown County.

She graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1941, and then graduated from Highland College in 1943.

Katherine taught in several schools in Brown County, before she married Carl Lear, on Sept. 7, 1947.

They moved into their home on the Lear farm soon after, and remained there until Oct. 1996, when they moved to Hiawatha.

Katherine was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Carl; and daughter-in-law, Debra Lear.

Katherine was an active member of Mount Zion Methodist Church and then at Zion United Methodist Church. She played piano, taught both children and adults, and loved her life on the farm. Her column, "News from the Farm" ran in the Hiawatha Daily World for many years. Her Christian faith was an integral part of her life.

Katherine is survived by: her sister, Marian Curtis, of Eudora Kansas; sons, Jim (Sheryl) and John Lear, of rural White Cloud; grandchildren: Jessica Ezell (fiance;, Jeremy Enns), Kansas City, Missouri, Andrew Lear, of Hiawatha, Anna Johnson (Jeremiah), of Lawrence, Kansas, Caleb Lear, of rural Horton, and Tessa Lear (Derek Wilke), of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Ruth and Ronen Johnson; and special step-granddaughters, Ashley and Samantha Rudder; nieces and nephews: Larry Curtis, Cynthia Petrehn, Bonnie Reetz, Jerry Bryan and Bea Pray; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Family visitation: 5 until 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.

Celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Zion United Methodist Church, northeast of Robinson.

Memorial contributions suggested to: Wycliffe Bible Translators or Olive Branch Cemetery, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.

The family extends its appreciation to the Pines South for their many years of loving care to Katherine.

