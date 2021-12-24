Robert "Bob" Leader, 66, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 22, 2021.
He was born in St. Joseph, Oct. 27, 1955, to Morris R. and Hazel M. Leader.
On March 3, 1992, Robert married the love of his life, Charity Mutula Leader in Lusaka, Zambia, Africa. She survives of the home.
Bob was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church in St. Joseph. He lived every day for the Lord and his wife, kids and grandkids, whom he loved more than anything in this world. His family was his pride and joy.
Bob was the pastor for the Rea Union Church. He served as a missionary in Zambia, Africa for three years. He retired from Old Dominion Freight Line after 20 years.
Additional survivors are: son, Travis (Tina) Leader; daughters, Hollie Leader, Shana (Dylan) Parry; grandchildren: Kaitlin, Braiden, Jace Leader and Lillie Leader, and Josiah, Jude and Audrey Parry; Robert's mother, Hazel Leader; siblings: Steve Leader, Margaret Wilson, Kathy Leader, Richard (Retha) Leader, Lori (David) Marshall; many nephews, nieces, cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Bob was preceded in death by: his father, Morris Leader; mother-in-law, Grace and father-in-law, Earnest Nayunda; three angel babies; niece, Shelby Wilson; nephew Chase Leader; and grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Eastside Baptist Church.
Interment will follow at Bennett Lane Cemetery.
A Family and Friends visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday evening, Dec. 27, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
The family requests memorial contributions to the missionaries at Eastside Baptist. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.