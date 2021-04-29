Leach, Mary L. 1936-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Mary Lou Leach, 85, of Cameron, passed away April 26, 2021.
She was born Jan. 3, 1936 in Cameron, to Teddy and Lillie (Patterson) Milligan.
Mary Lou graduated from Hamilton High School. She married Charles Leach on Dec. 15, 1956.
Mary Lou worked from many years at Parkview Elementary as a cook, until her retirement.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cameron.
Preceding her in death: her parents, Teddy and Lillie; four brothers: Charles, Albert, Sam and infant brother, Lawrence B.; and sister, Jessie Gilby.
Survivors: husband, C.W. Leach, of the home; two sons, Doug (Elizabeth) Leach, Cameron and Dan Leach, Smithville, Missouri; six grandchildren: Charles (Ashley) Leach, Craig (Holly) Leach, Mary Ann (Craig) Lytle, Christopher (Malia) Leach, Margaret (Ben) Perry and Clint (Courtney) Leach; five great-grandchildren; five sisters: Marguerite (Charles) Allsup, Hamilton, Missouri, Nancy Milligan, Hamilton, Missouri, Frances Bradley, Gallatin, Missouri, Sharon (Harold) Bradley, Jefferson City, Missouri and Connie (Steve) Puterbaugh, Cameron; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
