Shirley Ann Lawyer, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday March 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 16, 1935, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Virginia and Frank Soltys.

She worked at Kresge's, then South Belt K-Mart as a shipping receiving clerk.

She enjoyed her Wednesday lunch clubs gang, her monthly outing with other friends. She was known to be a very thoughtful person, who was always doing something for her neighbors or friends, with never an expectation of anything in return.

Shirley was preceded in death by: her husband, Bernard Lawyer; her parents; brothers, Ronald and Clarence Soltys; and sisters, Frances Cotter and Mary Ostnawske.

Survivors include: daughters, Belinda (Mike) Peters, Belton, Missouri, and Brenda (Craig) Austin, Nixa, Missouri; grandchildren, Ryan Klein and Jessica Klein; and a sister, Patricia (Jerry) Murphy, St. Joseph.

She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.