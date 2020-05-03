Lawton, Bobby J. 1949-2020

Bobby Joe Lawton, 70, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in Saint Joseph.

He was born June 9, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri, son of the late Mary and Harry Lawton.

He was an iron and steel worker.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Forrest and Elmer Lawton.

Survivors include: son, Charles Lawton; daughters, Lori Ann Lawton and Chastity Marie Reitel; and friend, Raymond Groce.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Memorial Park Cemetery Kansas City, Kansas.

Viewing and register book available from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com.