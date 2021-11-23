Billy Burton Lawson, Jr., 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 31, 1956, in St. Joseph. He enjoyed fishing.
Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Fern Walker; bother, John Lawson; and sister, Rebecca "Becky" Lawson.
Survivors include step-father, Dennis Walker; brother, Frank Lawson; sister, Ethel Lawson; step-daughters, Jennifer (Aaron) Dillman and Juanita (Michael) Gisi, both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Syah, Dexter, Vega, Ayden, and Keegan; several nieces and nephews; and former wife, Rosetta Atkins.
He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
