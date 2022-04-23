Deborah "Debbie" Ann Lawson, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born June 2, 1959, in Atchison, Kansas, daughter of the late Lucille and William Lawrence. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1977, and was a cook at several area restaurants including Cracker Barrel. She enjoyed reading and cooking.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sherry Brooks; brother, Billy Lawrence Jr.; and daughter, Melissa Marie Lawrence.
Survivors include husband, Mark Lawson of the home; sons, Brandon Vogel, San Francisco, California, Alan Mace; grandchildren, Hayden Mace and Ben Mace, Boston Lawrence, Hay Lee Bird; brothers, Mike (Deb), Kevin (Amy) and Jim (Mary) Lawrence; sisters, Leslie (Brian) Seals, Penny Lawrence, Vickie (Danny) Price, Tammy (Ernie) Turner, and Patty (Kevin) Shue. Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Lawson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
