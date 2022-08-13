Lawson, David W. 1955-2022 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - David Wallen Lawson, age 67, was born Feb. 5, 1955, in St. Joseph, the son of John Thomas and Anna Helen (Bills) Lawson and passed away Aug. 10, 2022.
David was a graduate of Stewartsville High School class of 1973. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Arlene (Wattenbarger), on June 28, 1975, in Cameron, Missouri. To this union four daughters were born.
From the time David was a young man he was an employee of his family's business, Lawson's Quick Stop, in Stewartsville, Missouri. He then became the owner and manager of Lawson's Quick Stop in Stewartsville and the Clarksdale General Store in Clarksdale, Missouri. His favorite days of the week since he retired were "Taco Tuesday and Weiner Wednesday" and any day he could cruise around in his '55 Chevy. He was oftentimes called upon to bake his famous chocolate chip cookies that sold for several hundred dollars at fundraisers.
David was a member of the Presbyterian Christian Church, Tri-Five Chevy Club, and a former member of the Stewartsville City Council. His favorite activities included camping, attending classic car shows, and pulling his children and grandchildren on a tube with the pontoon boat at Lake Viking where he resided for the past two years. Of all of David's lifelong accomplishments he will be most remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.
He is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Kenneth Hassinger; sister, Sandra Lawson; step-sister, Terri Jamtgaard, step-brothers, Russell Hassinger and Donnie Hassinger.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years; four daughters; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville with burial following at Stewartsville Cemetery. The funeral procession will be led by David's 1955 Chevrolet and the family has requested you join the procession with your classic car (David will be smiling down from above). Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Turner Family Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions: Stewartsville Cemetery or Presbyterian Christian Church.
