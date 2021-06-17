Willena Lawrence, age 74, of St. Joseph, went home to be with her Lord, June 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born July 17, 1946, to Byrle and Thelma Shepard in Harrison County, Missouri.
Willena married Ronnie Lawrence on May 18, 1963, in Trenton, Missouri. He survives of the home.
Ron and Willena owned and operated a Residential Care Facility in Trenton, Missouri, for 23 years.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; grandparents; and nephew Mike McLain.
Willena enjoyed spending time with family, reading, yardwork, sewing, grandsons baseball, and basketball games and the Kansas City Royals.
Additional survivors include: her loving family: sister, Dena (Dean) McLain, Bethany, Missouri, daughter, Rhonda Stratton, St. Joseph, son, Jeff (Shauna) Lawrence, Olathe, Kansas; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two nephews; several great- nephews and nieces; and special family friend, Travis Muff.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Heaton Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel.
Services at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, at the Chapel.
Interment will follow at Leavenworth National Veterans Cemetery.
Online condolences and livestream of the service may be found at heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
