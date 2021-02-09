Sharon Ann Lawrence, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday Feb. 5, 2021, in a St. Joseph Hospital. She was born June 16, 1949, in St. Joseph, and married Vernon Lawrence on July 10, 1976.

She graduated from Lafayette High School class of 1969. Sharon worked at American Family Insurance for 32 years, and at Merrill for 12 years as a caretaker. She enjoyed shopping, was an excellent cook and the sweetest lady you would ever know, she had a great sense of humor, and loved her church and her grandchildren. Sharon was a member of the Grace Evangelical Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Paula Lawrence; father, Charles R. Butler; mother, Evelyn Dora Farris; stepfather, Delmas Farris; and grandson, Dakota Lawrence.

Survivors include: husband, Vernon Lawrence, of the home; sons, Matt (Minda) Lawrence, and Richard (Christine) Adkins; daughters, Pamela Sartin, and Stacy Adkins-Simeri; grandchildren, Seth (Brittny) Thomas, Savannah Thomas, Sasha (Patrick) McDaniel, Rocco Simeri, Dalton (Haley) Lawrence, Presley Lawrence, Whitney (Aidan) Smith, Kendall Adkins, and Devon Smith; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Sonny (Mary) Butler, and Raymond (Ramona) Butler; sisters, Joyce West, Phyllis (Jim) Goerlitz, and Doris Collins.

She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.