Lawrence, Rosalia L. 1936-2020

Rosalia "Rose" L. (Tasset) Lawrence, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

She was born the fifth of 14 children to Everett and Justina (Hornung) Tasset, June 5, 1936, in Spearville, Kansas.

Rose married her love of 61 years, Robert Lawrence, Aug. 19, 1958, in Troy, Kansas, and spent their lives together in St. Joseph.

Machine knitting and crocheting were her passions. She shared homemade gifts far and wide. She had a home-based machine knitting business for many years called Knit Knax, where she connected with others that shared that passion.

She devoted her life and love to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the jewels in her crown.

When she was unable to travel, she learned new technology to stay in touch with her ever-growing family. She loved meeting people and having conversations. She had a gift for making friends.

She fondly reminisced about her childhood in Kansas, and time spent with her parents and siblings.

She was a follower of Christ. She was of the Catholic faith and attended Huffman United Methodist Church.

She was a graduate of Mount Saint Scholastica Academy, in Atchison, Kansas.

Rose was preceded in death by: her parents; a newborn son; two brothers; and a sister.

Survivors include: Robert, of the home; children: Charles Lawrence (Kristin), Kathleen Shorba (John), Ruth Myers (Steve), and Roberta Wright (Harold); grandchildren: Tiffany Nix (T.J.), Tara Lubbers (Lucas), Traci Polifka (Jared), Mark Veale, Elizabeth Nichols (Zachary), Alex Veale (Cassandra), Joshua Shorba (Nova), Jacob Shorba, Angela Lehan (Chris), Lauretta Hewlett (Demetrius) and Benjamin Wright (Alexandra); 16 great-grandchildren, and two on the way; and numerous brothers; sisters; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

There was no one like her. She will be greatly and dearly missed.

Rose's family would like to thank her Mosaic Home Health and Hospice Caregivers, who lovingly cared for her these last few years.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Internment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

For those wishing to make a contribution, the family request they be made to: Huffman United Methodist Church Mission Sewing Group and/or Noyes Home for Children.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.