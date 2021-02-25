Lawrence, Paul J. 1955-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Paul J. Lawrence, 65, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a local health care facility. He was born March 18, 1955, in St. Joseph, son of Dorothy and Ronald Lawrence. He graduated from Central High School, class of 1973.

Paul worked at Snorkel as a Technician for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed playing pool and foosball. He was formerly an Eagle Scout and member of Eagles Lodge.

Paul was preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Lawrence; father, Ronald Lawrence; brother, Ronald A Lawrence II.

Survivors include, step-mother, Peggy Lawrence of St. Joseph; long time friend, Robert Miller of Wathena, Kansas; sister-in-law, Nancy Lawrence of St. Joseph; daughter, Paula Lawrence; grandson, Thadius Ray; step-brother, Mick Mathi; and two nieces.

Paul has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.