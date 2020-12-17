Gerald " Jerry" Dennis Lawrence, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born April 23, 1939, in St. Joseph, son of Hester and Glen (Dunham) Lawrence.

Jerry married Concepcion "Connie" Bravo on July 4, 1958.

Jerry was a handyman and he enjoyed tinkering with lawn mowers.

He loved his dogs and most of all, he was a devoted family man and devoted to his faith.

He was a member of East Side Baptist Church.

Gerald was preceded in death by: wife, Connie, in 2013; father, Glen Lawrence; mother, Hester Lawrence; step-father, Butch Butcher; son, Gary Lawrence; sister, Glenda Hewitt.

Survivors include: son, Christopher (Tania) Lawrence of St. Joseph; brother, Mark Lawrence of San Diego, California; brother, Vernon (Sharon) Lawrence of St. Joseph; sisters, Wanda Sampson of DeKalb, Missouri and Gayle (Leon) Pummell of Mammoth Spring, Arkansas; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Lawrence has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

