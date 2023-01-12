Charles "Chuck" Edward Lawrence, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 65. Recently, Chuck had a reoccurrence of lymphoma and died from complications of pneumonia. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Edward S. and JoAnn Lawrence.
Chuck was a 1976 graduate of DeKalb, Missouri, High School. He had a deep love of music and pizza. In recent years he enjoyed living in Tucson, Arizona, and loved working for Caterpillar driving Cats at the test site. He also lived many years with his daughter and her family. Recently he had returned to St. Joseph. Chuck loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Chuck was survived by his daughter, Rachel Elledge (Jay), Charleston, South Carolina; son, Lance Lawrence (Mary), St. Joseph; five grandchildren, Aiden, Josalynn, and Trityn Elledge, Kingston and Monroe Lawrence; sister, Sandra Flocks, Houston, Texas; brother, Kirk Lawrence (Lorna), Fort Worth, Texas; also, his best friend, Arnie.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff for their excellent care of Chuck, especially while he spent the holidays at Mosaic.
A funeral service is not planned at this time. In honor of Chuck, please make donations to the Noyes Home for Children, 801 North Noyes Blvd., St. Joseph, MO 64505.
