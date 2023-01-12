Charles "Chuck" Edward Lawrence, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 65. Recently, Chuck had a reoccurrence of lymphoma and died from complications of pneumonia. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Edward S. and JoAnn Lawrence.

Chuck was a 1976 graduate of DeKalb, Missouri, High School. He had a deep love of music and pizza. In recent years he enjoyed living in Tucson, Arizona, and loved working for Caterpillar driving Cats at the test site. He also lived many years with his daughter and her family. Recently he had returned to St. Joseph. Chuck loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Lawrence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.