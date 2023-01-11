Lawrence, Charles E. 1957-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, Charles Edward Lawrence, a beautiful kind soul was called to Heaven. Born on March 19, 1957, he was 65 years young as he would say. Charles, a.k.a Chuck, was raised by Joann (Moberly) Lawrence and Edward Lawrence. He graduated in 1976 from DeKalb, Missouri, Junior-Senior high school. He played in a band and was a linebacker on the highschool football team. Chuck was a huge Kansas City Cheifs fan and New York Yankees fan.
Chuck had one son, Lance Charles Lawrence. Charles loved all of his grandchildren more than anything in this world including his fur grandchildren. He loved being anywhere with hot weather and he always loved to work. Charles was diagnosed with stage 4 non-hodgkins lymphoma in 2020 and never once did he doubt that he would beat cancer and he absolutely did. He was one-of-a-kind and if you ever had the pleasure to meet him or be his friend you would know that to be true.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Joann and Edward.
He is survived by brother, Kirk (Lorna) Lawrence, of St. Louis, Missouri, Sandra Flocks, of Houston, Texas. Also his son Lance (Mary) Lawrence, with his grandchildren, Kingston (11), Monroe (6), Trinton, Marie and Aiden. Along with fur grandchildren Arnold, Myrtle, Birtha, Nova, Elsa and Queen.
A memorial service will be held privately at a later date with friends and family of Charles to celebrate his life. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
