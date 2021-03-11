Lawrence, C. Deene 1940-2021 Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - C. Deene Lawrence was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Fairfax, Missouri, to Harold and Dott Lawrence. He was a graduate of Fairfax High School, Fairfax. On Feb. 24, 1957, Deene was united in marriage to Sarah Moore. They made their home in Fairfax until their move to Branson, Missouri, in 2018. Deene was a member of the Fairfax Presbyterian Church.

Deene was employed with the Missouri Beef Packers in Rock Port for eight years. He then managed NO-WE-MO Fine Swine in Fairfax for 29 years. In 1998, Deene was employed with his son-in-law and daughter, John and Jane, at the Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, Tarkio, Missouri, working there for 14 years. He was blessed with a love for animals.

Deene was a kind, compassionate, gentle man. He spent his whole life working hard to care for his family. His greatest joys were Sarah, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. If there was a sporting event, concert, program, or play that he and Sarah could get to, they were there to support and cheer their family on. Family gatherings were a special blessing to him. His hobbies after retirement were feeding the birds, watching wildlife, and his weekly adventures with Julie and Randy in Branson and the surrounding area.

Deene passed away on March 6, 2021, at the age of 81 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri. The family is very grateful for the kindness and compassion of the doctors and nurses who cared for him.

Left to cherish the wonderful memories of Deene are his wife of 64 years, Sarah; children, Jony (Mark) Huff, Bastrop, Texas, Greg (DeAnna) Lawrence, Joplin, Missouri, Julie (Randy) Beck, Hollister, Missouri, Jane (John) Walter, Tarkio, Harold (Leigh Ann) Lawrence, Rock Port, Missouri; grandchildren, Heath (Marcie) Huff, Casey (Brian) Gurka, Jamie Benjamin, Melinda (John) Tierney, Jennifer (Brett) Sinn, Kassandra (David) Lipscomb, Maranda Beck, Danielle Beck, Stephanie (Jeff) Brokaw, Jessica (Dustin) Lambertsen, J.D. Walter, Abbey (Evan) Tarwater, Allison (Shawn) Shineman, Alex Lawrence, and Aaron Lawrence; and also 20 great-grandchildren. Deene is also survived by two brothers, a sister, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private, family graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the I.O.O.F cemetery in Craig, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of School Funeral Home, Fairfax. Grand-daughter, Maranda Beck, will be officiating the service.

Memorials: Fairfax Community Hospital or First Presbyterian Church, both of Fairfax. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.