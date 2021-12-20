Lawless, Warren D. Jr 1946-2021 Madison, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. - Warren Drapper Lawless Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2021, in Madison.
He was born on Sept. 13,1946, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Warren and Carmen (Rose) Lawless. Warren graduated from William Chrisman High School in Independence, Missouri, in 1964.
After high school, Warren joined the Navy and served our country in the Vietnam War for several years. After being discharged from the Navy, he became an electrician for MG&E where he worked for over 20 years until his retirement, in 2008.
Warren loved working on the farm with his grandfather, gardening and planting flowers, horses, the Colorado mountains, woodworking and making birdhouses. Warren loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was looking forward to welcoming a new one, in the spring.
Warren is survived by: the mother of his children, Mary (Beldin) Lawless; his children: Jacob (Linda) Lawless, Daniel (Kim) Lawless and Anna Lawless and a stepson, Ben; two grandchildren, Grant and Kate; his sister, Karen Lawless (Betts); his brother, Ronnie Lawless; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his brother-in-law, George Betts; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Lawless.
Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral home, with burial to follow at 11 a.m. at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.