GLADSTONE, Mo. - Mona "Neal" Lawhon, 88, of Gladstone, passed away Feb. 26, 2020.

Neal was born March 4, 1931, to the late Ray and Eurith (Miller) Wharton, in Gentry County, Missouri.

She attended Black Oak Grade School, a one-room school house, and graduated from Benton High School in 1949.

She lived in St. Joseph from 1945 to 1952, until she began her career with Ford Motor Company.

While working as a lab technician, she met her late husband, William Lawhon. He never gave up on winning her heart and they were married, on Sept. 1, 1956, in Miami, Oklahoma.

They enjoyed fishing and horse races together, and traveled all over the country together. Derby Day was one of their favorites.

Survivors include: daughter, Martha (Gary) Siler; two grandchildren, William (Marci) Siler and Eileen (John) Sumner; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and cousin, Autumn Gabriel.

In addition to her parents, Neal is preceded in death by: husband, William Lawhon; and cousin, Keith Gabriel.

Funeral service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family requests memorial donations be made to the Father Flanagan's Boys' Home.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.