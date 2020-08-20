Jason L. Law, 52, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
He was born Sept. 21, 1967, in Maryville, Missouri, to Alfred and Erma Law.
Jason was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Calvin and Selvin Law; and sister, Denise Cain.
Survivors include: brother, Steven Law (Eva), Seymore, Iowa; sister, Arlena Evans, Graham, Missouri; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services: at a later date.
Private Graveside: Prairie Home, Graham.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at: simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.