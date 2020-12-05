Law, Horatio 1933-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Horatio "Ralph" Law, 87, Stanberry, Missouri, formerly of King City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at his home.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Geraldine, of the home; son, Ralph E. Law, Stanberry; daughter, Debra Poe, Stanberry; sister, Shirley Fall, Dayton, Ohio; brother, Roger Law, King City; three grandchildren; and six grea-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial with Military Rites will follow in King City Cemetery, King City. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 a.m. Monday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.