Law, Arnold G. 1937-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Arnold G. Law, 83, of Maryville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home.

Arnold was born on Dec. 4, 1937, in Maitland, Missouri, to Willis and Jessie (Hill) Law. He was a 1957 graduate of Maitland High School.

He worked as an electrician for most of his life. He was a farmer, volunteer firefighter in Skidmore and a rural deputy sheriff for Nodaway County. He was a co-owner along with his brother of the A&A Cafe;, in Graham and Law Brother's Upholstery.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings: Retha Sherlock, J.B. Law, Chester Law, Velda Garner, Alfred Law and Alleta David.

He married Celeste M. Conrad on June 28, 1959, in Skidmore, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: their children: Leslie (Susan) Law, Ricky Law and J.W. (Debbi) Law, all of Maryville; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, his twin brother, Ronald (Frances) Law, Independence, Missouri and Ernest Law, Bellevue, Nebraska; and two sisters, Jenevive Talbott and Luella F. Dorman, both of Graham, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Law has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

There will be no visitation held.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.