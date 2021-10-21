Laverentz, Gene 1945-2021 Overland Park, Kan.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Gene Laverentz, 76, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at a Kansas City hospital.
Gene was born on June 15, 1945, in Bendena, Kansas, to William and Ellenora (Ricklefs) Laverentz. He attended Midway-Denton High School and later graduated from Kansas State University in 1967, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Husbandry, where he was active in the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and ROTC. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. Gene farmed and raised cattle early in his career and worked in sales most of his life. He lived and farmed in Bendena until the late 80s, then moved to Garden City, Kansas, for over 10 years, and then moved to Overland Park in 1998.
Gene is a member of the Advent Lutheran Church in Olathe, Kansas.
He married Charlotte Russell on March 16, 197,3 in Bendena. She survives of the home. Gene was preceded in death by his parents.
Additional survivors include; son, Brian Laverentz of Overland Park, Kansas; daughters, Lisa Laverentz of Overland Park, Linda Serrano (Anthony) of Louisburg, Kansas; two grandsons, Wyatt and Cade Serrano; brothers, Loren Laverentz of St. Joseph, Larry Laverentz (Melody) of Lenexa, Kansas; sister, Carol Haddad of Kansas City, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL: Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bendena, Kansas; burial: Moray Cemetery north of Bendena, Kansas
VISITATION: Family will receive friends Friday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday.
Memorials: either the St. John's Lutheran Church or Moray Cemetery c/o funeral home P.O. Box 185 Troy, KS 66087 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
