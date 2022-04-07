Allen Dean Laurinat, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, surrounded by family after a long illness.
He was born Feb. 4, 1940, in Carroll County, Iowa, to Elvin and Edna (Singsank) Laurinat.
Allen married Mary E. Fletchall Dec. 13, 1995. She survives of the home.
He was a member of Odessa United Methodist Church.
Allen enjoyed gardening, yard work, hunting and in his younger years fishing with his father.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Anthony Evans; sisters, Janice Wanninger and Judy Olson.
Additional survivors include son, Scott Laurinat; daughter, Kristin Bigham; stepchildren, Sue Hatcher (Mike), David Evans, Jr.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Farewell Services 11 a.m. Friday, Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
