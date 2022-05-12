SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. - Albert Gene Laun 67, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, passed away Thursday May 5, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 31, 1954, in on a farm in rural DeKalb County, Missouri, son of the late Olive and Walter Laun. He graduated from King City, Missouri, High School, and worked at worked for King City Lumber Yard, ABC Associated Building Center, and retired from Charlotte City Government, as a department manager.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; special friend, Katherine Levi; and a brother, Clarence Stewart.
He is survived by daughter, Angela "Angie" (Gary ) Gregory, St. Joseph; son, Jeremy Laun, Maryville, Missouri; grandchildren, Preston and Mackenzie Gregory, Jaeden Hinojose, Cameron Krhon, and Skyler Laun; sisters, Mary Ann Parks, Nancy Laun, Sandy Veale, and Janet Laun; brothers, Walter Laun, Jr., and Jim Laun.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, a celebration of life and public live stream following at 7 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home, following the services.
Online lives stream, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Laun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
